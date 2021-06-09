Bridgerton’s Phoebe Dynevor Almost Quit Acting

“I was kind of at that point where I was ready to go home.”

Well, on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Phoebe addressed how she almost quit acting entirely before she was cast in Bridgerton.

“I had been living in L.A. for about nine months, and I was kind of at that point where I was ready to go home, and sort of throw in the towel and see the fam for a bit,” Phoebe began.


Before Bridgerton, Phoebe played parts in Snatch and Younger.

“Then I got a call saying, ‘Can you come in and read with Regé next week?'” she continued. “I was like, ‘Oh God, well that’s annoying because I’ve got to move my flight,’ and I was like, ‘I hope it pays off.’ I didn’t think anything of it.”


Netflix / Courtesy Everett Collection

“Then the next day they were like, ‘Netflix will pay for your flight back to London because you’ve got to be in rehearsals on Monday.’ So it did pay off.”


Netflix / Courtesy Everett Collection

Phoebe previously told Glamour about her reaction to being cast in the show, adding, “After [my agent] told me the news, I had a bit of an embarrassing, crazy scream. I called my mom — it was like 4 a.m. her time — and I don’t think my family slept that night.”


Netflix / Courtesy Everett Collection

“Sometimes with auditions and going up for a role, you don’t want to admit to yourself that it’s everything you’ve ever wanted. But I knew deep down that I was so desperate to play Daphne. I was overjoyed to get to bring her to life.”

Follow your dreams, kids!

