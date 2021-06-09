Bitcoin Is Now Legal Tender in El Salvador By CoinQuora

© Reuters. Bitcoin Is Now Legal Tender in El Salvador
- The El Salvador Congress voted to make legal tender in the country
- Businesses will be required to accept the top crypto by law
- President Nayib Bukele is now looking into renewable energy for Bitcoin mining
The Salvadorian Congress passed President Nayib Bukele’s Bitcoin bill. The bill was passed in a landslide vote today at 10 am (GMT -6). The final vote was 62 in favor of the bill out of 84 votes.
The #BitcoinLaw has been approved by a supermajority in the Salvadoran Congress.
62 out of 84 votes!
History! #Btc
— Nayib Bukele
This article was first published on coinquora.com
