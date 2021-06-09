Bitcoin Climbs 10% In Rally By Investing.com



Bitcoin Climbs 10% In Rally



Investing.com – was trading at $35,091.1 by 10:23 (14:23 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Wednesday, up 10.22% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage gain since May 24.

The move upwards pushed Bitcoin’s market cap up to $658.5B, or 42.19% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, Bitcoin’s market cap was $1,184.9B.

Bitcoin had traded in a range of $32,428.6 to $35,355.6 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, Bitcoin has seen a drop in value, as it lost 6.76%. The volume of Bitcoin traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $50.1B or 38.99% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $31,158.1270 to $39,462.3203 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, Bitcoin is still down 45.83% from its all-time high of $64,778.04 set on April 14.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading

was last at $2,526.58 on the Investing.com Index, up 6.01% on the day.

Tether was trading at $1.0004 on the Investing.com Index, a loss of 0.03%.

Ethereum’s market cap was last at $294.2B or 18.85% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Tether’s market cap totaled $62.4B or 4.00% of the total cryptocurrency market value.