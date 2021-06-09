Billionaire Marc Lasry Wishes He Owned More Bitcoin By CoinQuora

© Reuters. Billionaire Marc Lasry Wishes He Owned More Bitcoin
- Billionaire Marc Lasry wishes he had bought more .
- In 2018 Lasry accurately predicted that Bitcoin would reach $40,000.
- Now, the billionaire is not ruling out the possibility of a $100,000 rebound.
Billionaire Marc Lasry says he wishes he had bought more Bitcoin. The hedge fund manager shared this confession on CNBC’s Squawk Box.
“The probability as more and more people keep using #bitcoin it is going to keep moving up. It’s happened a little bit quicker than I thought it would. I should have bought a lot more,” says Marc Lasry. #btc pic.twitter.com/qICVIzs61R
— Squawk Box (@SquawkCNBC) June 8, 2021
This article was first published on coinquora.com
