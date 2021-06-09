Billionaire Marc Lasry Wishes He Owned More Bitcoin By CoinQuora

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1

© Reuters. Billionaire Marc Lasry Wishes He Owned More Bitcoin
  • Billionaire Marc Lasry wishes he had bought more .
  • In 2018 Lasry accurately predicted that Bitcoin would reach $40,000.
  • Now, the billionaire is not ruling out the possibility of a $100,000 rebound.

Billionaire Marc Lasry says he wishes he had bought more Bitcoin. The hedge fund manager shared this confession on CNBC’s Squawk Box.

This article was first published on coinquora.com

Continue reading on CoinQuora

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR