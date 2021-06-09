Bill to make Bitcoin legal tender passes in El Salvador By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
4

Bill to make Bitcoin legal tender passes in El Salvador

The President of El Salvador’s bill to make legal tender in El Salvador passed Congress with a supermajority just before 6AM UTC.

In a Twitter Spaces conversation that began just after 5AM UTC with 22,000 listeners President Nayib Bukele said he would sign off on the historic law later tonight or first thing tomorrow.