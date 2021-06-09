Australia stocks lower at close of trade; S&P/ASX 200 down 0.31% By Investing.com



© Reuters. Australia stocks lower at close of trade; S&P/ASX 200 down 0.31%



Investing.com – Australia stocks were lower after the close on Wednesday, as losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in Sydney, the declined 0.31%.

The best performers of the session on the were Brickworks Ltd (ASX:), which rose 11.32% or 2.38 points to trade at 23.40 at the close. Meanwhile, Unibail Rodamco Westfield (ASX:) added 7.77% or 0.45 points to end at 6.24 and Whitehaven Coal Ltd (ASX:) was up 5.18% or 0.095 points to 1.930 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Altium Ltd (ASX:), which fell 7.50% or 2.78 points to trade at 34.30 at the close. Wisetech Global Ltd (ASX:) declined 4.04% or 1.26 points to end at 29.89 and Appen Ltd (ASX:) was down 3.90% or 0.52 points to 12.83.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the Sydney Stock Exchange by 724 to 623 and 389 ended unchanged.

Shares in Brickworks Ltd (ASX:) rose to all time highs; up 11.32% or 2.38 to 23.40. Shares in Unibail Rodamco Westfield (ASX:) rose to 52-week highs; gaining 7.77% or 0.45 to 6.24. Shares in Whitehaven Coal Ltd (ASX:) rose to 52-week highs; gaining 5.18% or 0.095 to 1.930.

The , which measures the implied volatility of S&P/ASX 200 options, was up 0.80% to 12.899.

Gold Futures for August delivery was down 0.04% or 0.85 to $1893.55 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in July rose 0.39% or 0.27 to hit $70.32 a barrel, while the August Brent oil contract rose 0.33% or 0.24 to trade at $72.46 a barrel.

AUD/USD was up 0.08% to 0.7746, while AUD/JPY rose 0.05% to 84.80.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.00% at 90.075.