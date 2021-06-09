After googling it, CFTC boss says DeFi is a ‘bad idea’ and probably illegal By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
5

After googling it, CFTC boss says DeFi is a ‘bad idea’ and probably illegal

Commissioner Dan M. Berkovitz of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) believes DeFi derivatives platforms may contravene the Commodity Exchange Act (CEA).

Speaking as part of a June 8 keynote address dubbed “Climate Change and Decentralized Finance: New Challenges for the CFTC,” Berkovitz notes that: