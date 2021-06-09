A Quiet Place Part II Fan Reactions

Shhh…you don’t want to miss this.

There’s something special about seeing a movie in theaters, and A Quiet Place Part II is one of those that’s especially made for the big screen.

If you’re looking for a new movie that’ll have you on the edge of your seat right until the very end, look no further than this one. It was certainly well worth the wait, and audiences can’t help but agree.

We’ve rounded up some of the best fan reactions so far that’ll make you run to your local theater for a movie ticket. Check them out below:

18.

Cillian Murphy’s performance in A quiet place 2 was phenomenal. Proving he’s one of the most underutilised actors in the industry. Can’t wait for the third film


Paramount Pictures / Twitter: @OrderOfShelby

19.

The ending of A Quiet Place 2 made me feel very empowered and valued as a deaf person with a hearing device. The only other time I’ve felt like that was when I watched the first film. Representation really does matter


Twitter: @ALittleOutlook

What did you think of the movie? Let us know in the comments!

