3 Agricultural Equipment Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio By StockNews

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1

© Reuters. 3 Agricultural Equipment Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio

Deere & Company (NYSE:), Agco Corporation (NYSE:), and Caterpillar (NYSE:) are 3 of the top agricultural equipment stocks. This sector should see continued gains in the coming months as food prices remain high, and farmers increase spending.The same circumstances that are causing rising prices in many parts of the economy is also evident in agriculture. These rising prices will make farmers wealthier and incentivize increased planting which will benefit agriculture equipment stocks.

These stocks are quite attractive from a value perspective and could run higher for many years especially as many believe that ag prices have further room to run.

Without further ado, let’s take a look at three stocks in the agricultural equipment space with a considerable appeal: Deere & Company (DE), Agco Corporation (AGCO), and Caterpillar (CAT).

Continue reading on StockNews

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR