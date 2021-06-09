3 Agricultural Equipment Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio By StockNews



3 Agricultural Equipment Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio



Deere & Company (NYSE:), Agco Corporation (NYSE:), and Caterpillar (NYSE:) are 3 of the top agricultural equipment stocks. This sector should see continued gains in the coming months as food prices remain high, and farmers increase spending.The same circumstances that are causing rising prices in many parts of the economy is also evident in agriculture. These rising prices will make farmers wealthier and incentivize increased planting which will benefit agriculture equipment stocks.

These stocks are quite attractive from a value perspective and could run higher for many years especially as many believe that ag prices have further room to run.

Without further ado, let’s take a look at three stocks in the agricultural equipment space with a considerable appeal: Deere & Company (DE), Agco Corporation (AGCO), and Caterpillar (CAT).

