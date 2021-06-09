20 Famous People Who Starred In Popular Video Games

If you were looking for a sign to buy more video games, this is it.
These are actors who are mainly known for their work in TV and movies, but how many did you know starred in video games?
1.
Keanu Reeves (Cyberpunk 2077)
2.
Kristen Bell (Assassin’s Creed)
3.
Rami Malek (Until Dawn)
4.
Rosario Dawson (Dishonored 2)
5.
Norman Reedus (Death Stranding)
6.
Mads Mikkelsen (Death Stranding)
7.
Tayla Parx (Telltale’s The Walking Dead: The Final Season)
8.
Jesse Williams (Detroit: Become Human)
9.
Ashley Johnson (The Last of Us series)
10.
Kit Harington (Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare)
11.
Arden Cho (Tomb Raider)
12.
Liam Neeson (Fallout 3)
13.
Samuel L. Jackson (Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas)
14.
Linda Hunt (God of War series)
15.
Elliot Page (Beyond Two Souls)
16.
Kelly Hu (Mortal Kombat series)
17.
Carrie-Anne Moss (Mass Effect series)
18.
Elijah Wood (The Legend of Spyro trilogy)
19.
Giancarlo Esposito (Far Cry 6)
20.
Gillian Anderson (Squadron 42)
