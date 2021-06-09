$157B Victory Capital plans to enter crypto market By Cointelegraph

$157B Victory Capital plans to enter crypto market
Investment firm Victory Capital Management announced it would be taking steps for its U.S.-based investors to get exposure to the crypto market.
In a Wednesday announcement, Victory Capital said it would be the exclusive sponsor of “private placement funds and other vehicles” based on the Nasdaq Crypto Index, or NCI, an index developed by Nasdaq and Brazilian crypto asset manager Hashdex. The firm said it plans to launch a private fund for accredited investors tracking the NCI, as well as private funds that will track the Nasdaq Reference Price Index and the Nasdaq Price Index.
