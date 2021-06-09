1% of Bitcoin’s supply has been locked in the WBTC protocol By Cointelegraph

One percent of Bitcoin’s circulating supply is currently tokenized as Wrapped BTC (WBTC), equating to nearly $6.2 billion worth of BTC.

The milestone was acknowledged by the product manager of crypto custody firm BitGo, Kia Mosayeri, who tweeted the news on June 7. BitGo is the custodian for the Wrapped protocol, which was launched its Bitcoin-backed ERC-20 token WBTC on in January 2019.