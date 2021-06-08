Yield curve flatter after small business confidence slips

Article content
Traders on Tuesday sent longer-term U.S.
Treasury yields to their lowest in more than a month after a
report showed small business owners less confident, and
narrowing the spread of a closely watched part of the yield
curve.
The benchmark 10-year yield was down 3.9 basis
points at 1.5314% in afternoon trading. It reached as low as
1.513%, its lowest since May 7.
Guy LeBas, chief fixed income analyst for Janney, said the
dip seemed driven by the release in the morning of a survey from
the National Federation of Independent Business showing small
business confidence declined in May for the first time in four
months.
The theme was then reinforced by Labor Department data
showing that U.S. job openings surged by nearly one million to a
new record high in April. The report strengthened the view that
a recent moderation in job growth was due to supply
constraints.
Thin liquidity contributed to the volatility, LeBas said.
A midday auction of $58 billion of 3-year notes
showed demand was “right on the market,” according to an
investor note from DRW Trading market strategist Lou Brien, with
a high yield of 0.325%, little different than the note’s level
at the bidding deadline.
The morning’s bond buying pushed down a closely watched part
of the U.S. Treasury yield curve measuring the gap between
yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes, seen as
an indicator of economic expectations. It was at 138 basis
points, about three basis points lower than Monday’s close, and
had reached its lowest since May 7.
The amount of money flowing into the U.S. Federal Reserve’s
reverse repurchase facility was $497.428 billion, the second day
in a row it hit a new all-time high and putting pressure on
short-term interest rates.
The 10-year TIPS yield was at -0.854% and the
breakeven inflation rate was at 2.377% after touching its lowest
since late April.
The two-year U.S. Treasury yield, which typically
moves in step with interest rate expectations, was down less
than a basis point at 0.1527%.
June 8 Tuesday 1:20PM New York / 1720 GMT
Price Current Net
Yield % Change
(bps)
Three-month bills 0.025 0.0253 -0.005
Six-month bills 0.0375 0.038 -0.003
Two-year note 99-242/256 0.1527 -0.004
Three-year note 99-216/256 0.3035 -0.009
Five-year note 99-230/256 0.7708 -0.022
Seven-year note 100-76/256 1.2055 -0.033
10-year note 100-220/256 1.5314 -0.039
20-year bond 101-216/256 2.1359 -0.034
30-year bond 103-136/256 2.213 -0.039
DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS
Last (bps) Net
Change
(bps)
U.S. 2-year dollar swap 7.00 0.00
spread
U.S. 3-year dollar swap 10.75 -0.25
spread
U.S. 5-year dollar swap 7.00 0.00
spread
U.S. 10-year dollar swap -3.25 0.00
spread
U.S. 30-year dollar swap -29.00 0.25
spread
(Reporting by Ross Kerber in Boston; Editing by Will Dunham and
Angus MacSwan)