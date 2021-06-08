Yield curve flatter after small business confidence slips

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
4

Traders on Tuesday sent longer-term U.S.

Treasury yields to their lowest in more than a month after a

report showed small business owners less confident, and

narrowing the spread of a closely watched part of the yield

curve.

The benchmark 10-year yield was down 3.9 basis

points at 1.5314% in afternoon trading. It reached as low as

1.513%, its lowest since May 7.

Guy LeBas, chief fixed income analyst for Janney, said the

dip seemed driven by the release in the morning of a survey from

the National Federation of Independent Business showing small

business confidence declined in May for the first time in four

months.

The theme was then reinforced by Labor Department data

showing that U.S. job openings surged by nearly one million to a

new record high in April. The report strengthened the view that

a recent moderation in job growth was due to supply

constraints.

Thin liquidity contributed to the volatility, LeBas said.

A midday auction of $58 billion of 3-year notes

showed demand was “right on the market,” according to an

investor note from DRW Trading market strategist Lou Brien, with

a high yield of 0.325%, little different than the note’s level

at the bidding deadline.

The morning’s bond buying pushed down a closely watched part

of the U.S. Treasury yield curve measuring the gap between

yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes, seen as

an indicator of economic expectations. It was at 138 basis

points, about three basis points lower than Monday’s close, and

had reached its lowest since May 7.

The amount of money flowing into the U.S. Federal Reserve’s

reverse repurchase facility was $497.428 billion, the second day

in a row it hit a new all-time high and putting pressure on

short-term interest rates.

The 10-year TIPS yield was at -0.854% and the

breakeven inflation rate was at 2.377% after touching its lowest

since late April.

The two-year U.S. Treasury yield, which typically

moves in step with interest rate expectations, was down less

than a basis point at 0.1527%.

June 8 Tuesday 1:20PM New York / 1720 GMT

Price Current Net

Yield % Change

(bps)

Three-month bills 0.025 0.0253 -0.005

Six-month bills 0.0375 0.038 -0.003

Two-year note 99-242/256 0.1527 -0.004

Three-year note 99-216/256 0.3035 -0.009

Five-year note 99-230/256 0.7708 -0.022

Seven-year note 100-76/256 1.2055 -0.033

10-year note 100-220/256 1.5314 -0.039

20-year bond 101-216/256 2.1359 -0.034

30-year bond 103-136/256 2.213 -0.039

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net

Change

(bps)

U.S. 2-year dollar swap 7.00 0.00

spread

U.S. 3-year dollar swap 10.75 -0.25

spread

U.S. 5-year dollar swap 7.00 0.00

spread

U.S. 10-year dollar swap -3.25 0.00

spread

U.S. 30-year dollar swap -29.00 0.25

spread

(Reporting by Ross Kerber in Boston; Editing by Will Dunham and

Angus MacSwan)

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR