Yield curve flatter after small business confidence slips

Article content

Traders on Tuesday sent longer-term U.S.

Treasury yields to their lowest in more than a month after a

report showed small business owners less confident, and

narrowing the spread of a closely watched part of the yield

curve.

The benchmark 10-year yield was down 3.9 basis

points at 1.5314% in afternoon trading. It reached as low as

1.513%, its lowest since May 7.

Guy LeBas, chief fixed income analyst for Janney, said the

dip seemed driven by the release in the morning of a survey from

the National Federation of Independent Business showing small

business confidence declined in May for the first time in four

months.

The theme was then reinforced by Labor Department data

showing that U.S. job openings surged by nearly one million to a

new record high in April. The report strengthened the view that

a recent moderation in job growth was due to supply

constraints.

Thin liquidity contributed to the volatility, LeBas said.

A midday auction of $58 billion of 3-year notes

showed demand was “right on the market,” according to an

investor note from DRW Trading market strategist Lou Brien, with

a high yield of 0.325%, little different than the note’s level

at the bidding deadline.

The morning’s bond buying pushed down a closely watched part