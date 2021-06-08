World Economic Forum releases policy toolkit for DeFi regulations By Cointelegraph

World Economic Forum releases policy toolkit for DeFi regulations
With regulated decentralized finance (reg-DeFi) becoming a topic of discussion within and outside the crypto space, the World Economic Forum (WEF) has published a policy toolkit on DeFi.
According to a release issued on Tuesday, the toolkit seeks to provide useful guidance for regulators and government policy-makers concerning DeFi regulations.
