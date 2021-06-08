Which Pet Stock Is a Better Buy? By StockNews

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1

© Reuters. Zomedica vs. Elanco: Which Pet Stock Is a Better Buy?

Zomedica (ZOM) and Elanco (ELAN) are companies within the pet healthcare industry. While one is in the development stage the other is an established player. The pet industry all over the world continues to expand making the two companies enticing bets for 2021 and beyond but which one is a better buy now?.Several industries have benefited from the COVID-19 pandemic as people were confined to their homes and entertainment options were limited. Companies part of the e-commerce, streaming, gaming, and streaming vertical saw a massive uptick in consumer demand.

Another space that significantly benefited from the coronavirus lockdown was the pet industry. More than 11 million U.S. households were estimated to have gotten a new pet during the pandemic. This trend acted as a secular driver for pet healthcare companies.

Here, we take a look at two companies part of the pet healthcare industry, Zomedica (ZOM) and Elanco (ELAN), to analyze which is a better stock right now.

Continue reading on StockNews

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR