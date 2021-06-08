Websites back online after Fastly-linked takes down internet

Article content

Thousands of government, news and social media websites across the globe were coming back online Tuesday after being hit by a widespread hour-long outage linked to U.S.-based cloud company Fastly Inc.

High traffic sites including Reddit, Amazon, CNN, Paypal, Spotify, Al Jazeera Media Network and the New York Times were out of commission, according to outage tracking website Downdetector.com. They came back up after outages that ranged from a few minutes to around an hour.

Fastly, one of the world’s most widely-used cloud-based content delivery network providers, said it reported a disruption from a “service configuration” and did not explain.

“Customers may experience increased origin load as global services return,” the company said.

“Incidents like this underline the fragility of the internet and its independence on a patchwork of fragmented technology. Ironically, this also underlines its inherent strength and how quickly it can recover,” Ben Wood, chief analyst at CCS Insight said.

“The fact that an outage like this can grab headlines around the world shows how rare it is.”

Fastly, which went public in 2019 and has a market capitalization of more than $5 billion, is far smaller than peers like Amazon’s AWS. It helps websites move content using less-congested routes, enabling them to reach consumers faster.