Websites across the internet from the New York Times to the British government went down today

Websites across the internet were temporarily unavailable on Tuesday, including the New York Times, Bloomberg News, Reddit Inc., and the U.K. government, after services from content-delivery network Fastly Inc. went down.

Fastly, which runs a content-delivery network to push data quickly around the internet, said that it had identified the issue that caused a global outage of its services at 11:44 a.m. London time, about an hour after it first disclosed the issue, and was implementing a fix. Several of the websites that had been down became available again soon after Fastly’s statement.

The fault shows the reliance that the most popular pages on the internet have on a handful of big technology firms to help them distribute content and host users. Fastly’s technology is one of a handful that act as a high-level website and application hosting service that large enterprises use to serve content to millions of users simultaneously.

Rather than hosting all website content on a single set of servers in one location, Fastly puts cloud infrastructure in dozens of locations to let people download from a server closest to them.

A representative for Fastly didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Down Detector, a website that tracks service outages across the internet, reported spikes in user-reported issues with websites from Amazon and Spotify to Twitch, Shopify and Etsy on Tuesday.

