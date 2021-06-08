UK urges EU to help find “urgent solution” to trade to N.Ireland By Reuters

LONDON (Reuters) – Britain urged the European Union on Tuesday to help find an urgent solution to trade difficulties with Northern Ireland before the end of this month, saying there was no case for the bloc to prevent the sale of chilled meat in the province.

“There’s no case whatsoever for preventing chilled meat from being sold in Northern Ireland. We think an urgent solution needs to be found,” a spokesman for British Prime Minister Boris Johnson told reporters.

“We have not heard any new proposals from the EU. We have sent more than 10 papers to the Commission proposing potential solutions on a wide range of issues and we’re yet to receive a single written response.”

