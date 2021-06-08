U.S. stocks mixed at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average down 0.09% By Investing.com

Investing.com – U.S. stocks were mixed after the close on Tuesday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher while losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in NYSE, the fell 0.09%, while the index gained 0.02%, and the index added 0.31%.

The best performers of the session on the were Chevron Corp (NYSE:), which rose 0.91% or 0.98 points to trade at 108.73 at the close. Meanwhile, Honeywell International Inc (NASDAQ:) added 0.75% or 1.72 points to end at 229.91 and International Business Machines (NYSE:) was up 0.72% or 1.07 points to 149.09 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:), which fell 1.15% or 1.57 points to trade at 134.84 at the close. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:) declined 1.04% or 0.57 points to end at 53.99 and Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:) was down 0.87% or 1.43 points to 163.41.

The top performers on the S&P 500 were NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:) which rose 4.49% to 36.06, News Corp B (NASDAQ:) which was up 3.82% to settle at 25.29 and Xerox Corp (NYSE:) which gained 3.07% to close at 24.81.

The worst performers were Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:) which was down 4.16% to 80.54 in late trade, CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:) which lost 3.93% to settle at 60.33 and Discovery Inc Class A (NASDAQ:) which was down 3.87% to 30.03 at the close.

The top performers on the NASDAQ Composite were Clover Health Investments Corp (NASDAQ:) which rose 85.32% to 22.09, Nextdecade Corp (NASDAQ:) which was up 58.62% to settle at 5.52 and Ast Spacemobile Inc (NASDAQ:) which gained 50.75% to close at 12.09.

The worst performers were Opera Ltd (NASDAQ:) which was down 23.25% to 9.01 in late trade, Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:) which lost 19.32% to settle at 10.69 and Aclaris Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:) which was down 16.22% to 18.750 at the close.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the New York Stock Exchange by 2004 to 1174 and 137 ended unchanged; on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange, 2116 rose and 1258 declined, while 145 ended unchanged.

Shares in International Business Machines (NYSE:) rose to 52-week highs; rising 0.72% or 1.07 to 149.09. Shares in Clover Health Investments Corp (NASDAQ:) rose to all time highs; up 85.32% or 10.17 to 22.09. Shares in Nextdecade Corp (NASDAQ:) rose to 52-week highs; gaining 58.62% or 2.04 to 5.52.

The , which measures the implied volatility of S&P 500 options, was up 3.96% to 17.07.

Gold Futures for August delivery was down 0.17% or 3.25 to $1895.55 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in July rose 1.44% or 1.00 to hit $70.23 a barrel, while the August Brent oil contract rose 1.22% or 0.87 to trade at $72.36 a barrel.

EUR/USD was down 0.13% to 1.2173, while USD/JPY rose 0.23% to 109.50.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.19% at 90.118.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

