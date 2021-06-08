U.S. stocks mixed at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average down 0.09% By Investing.com



© Reuters. U.S. stocks mixed at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average down 0.09%



Investing.com – U.S. stocks were mixed after the close on Tuesday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher while losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in NYSE, the fell 0.09%, while the index gained 0.02%, and the index added 0.31%.

The best performers of the session on the were Chevron Corp (NYSE:), which rose 0.91% or 0.98 points to trade at 108.73 at the close. Meanwhile, Honeywell International Inc (NASDAQ:) added 0.75% or 1.72 points to end at 229.91 and International Business Machines (NYSE:) was up 0.72% or 1.07 points to 149.09 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:), which fell 1.15% or 1.57 points to trade at 134.84 at the close. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:) declined 1.04% or 0.57 points to end at 53.99 and Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:) was down 0.87% or 1.43 points to 163.41.

The top performers on the S&P 500 were NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:) which rose 4.49% to 36.06, News Corp B (NASDAQ:) which was up 3.82% to settle at 25.29 and Xerox Corp (NYSE:) which gained 3.07% to close at 24.81.

The worst performers were Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:) which was down 4.16% to 80.54 in late trade, CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:) which lost 3.93% to settle at 60.33 and Discovery Inc Class A (NASDAQ:) which was down 3.87% to 30.03 at the close.

The top performers on the NASDAQ Composite were Clover Health Investments Corp (NASDAQ:) which rose 85.32% to 22.09, Nextdecade Corp (NASDAQ:) which was up 58.62% to settle at 5.52 and Ast Spacemobile Inc (NASDAQ:) which gained 50.75% to close at 12.09.

The worst performers were Opera Ltd (NASDAQ:) which was down 23.25% to 9.01 in late trade, Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:) which lost 19.32% to settle at 10.69 and Aclaris Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:) which was down 16.22% to 18.750 at the close.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the New York Stock Exchange by 2004 to 1174 and 137 ended unchanged; on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange, 2116 rose and 1258 declined, while 145 ended unchanged.

Shares in International Business Machines (NYSE:) rose to 52-week highs; rising 0.72% or 1.07 to 149.09. Shares in Clover Health Investments Corp (NASDAQ:) rose to all time highs; up 85.32% or 10.17 to 22.09. Shares in Nextdecade Corp (NASDAQ:) rose to 52-week highs; gaining 58.62% or 2.04 to 5.52.

The , which measures the implied volatility of S&P 500 options, was up 3.96% to 17.07.

Gold Futures for August delivery was down 0.17% or 3.25 to $1895.55 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in July rose 1.44% or 1.00 to hit $70.23 a barrel, while the August Brent oil contract rose 1.22% or 0.87 to trade at $72.36 a barrel.

EUR/USD was down 0.13% to 1.2173, while USD/JPY rose 0.23% to 109.50.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.19% at 90.118.