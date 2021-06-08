U.S. job openings rise to 9.286 million in Apr By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: People line up outside a newly reopened career center for in-person appointments in Louisville, U.S., April 15, 2021. REUTERS/Amira Karaoud/File Photo
June 8 (Reuters) – U.S. Labor Department report of job openings and labor turnover, seasonally adjusted.
Rates (percent)
Apr 2021 Mar 2021 Feb 2021 Jan 2021 Dec 2020 Apr 2020
Job openings (1) 6.0 5.4 (r) 5 4.7 4.5 3.4
Hires (2) 4.2 4.2 4 3.8 3.8 3.0
Separations (3) 4.0 3.8 (r) 3.8 3.7 3.9 9.1
Quits (4) 2.7 2.5 (r) 2.4 2.3 2.4 1.6
Layoffs and discharges 1.0 1.1 (r) 1.2 1.2 1.3 7.2
Levels in thousands
Apr 2021 Mar 2021 Feb 2021 Jan 2021 Dec 2020 Apr 2020
Job openings (1) 9,286 8,288 (r) 7,526 7,099 6,752 4,630
Hires (2) 6,075 6,006 (r) 5,794 5,465 5,411 3,942
Separations (3) 5,760 5,436 (r) 5,429 5,323 5,582 11,782
Quits (4) 3,952 3,568 (r) 3,383 3,306 3,407 2,107
Layoffs and discharges 1,444 1,525 (r) 1,723 1,724 1,823 9,307
(r)Revised
(1)Job openings reflect the number of openings on the last business day of the month. The rate is as a percent of total employment plus job openings.
(2)Hires are the number of hires during the entire month. The rate is as a percent of total employment.
(3)Separations are the number of quits, layoffs, discharges and other separations during the entire month. The rate is as a percent of total employment.
(4)Quits are the number of quits in the entire month. The rate is a percent of total employment.
((Washington newsroom, 202 898 8310))
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.