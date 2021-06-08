U.S. job openings rise to 9.286 million in Apr By Reuters



© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: People line up outside a newly reopened career center for in-person appointments in Louisville, U.S., April 15, 2021. REUTERS/Amira Karaoud/File Photo



June 8 (Reuters) – U.S. Labor Department report of job openings and labor turnover, seasonally adjusted.

Rates (percent)

Apr 2021 Mar 2021 Feb 2021 Jan 2021 Dec 2020 Apr 2020

Job openings (1) 6.0 5.4 (r) 5 4.7 4.5 3.4

Hires (2) 4.2 4.2 4 3.8 3.8 3.0

Separations (3) 4.0 3.8 (r) 3.8 3.7 3.9 9.1

Quits (4) 2.7 2.5 (r) 2.4 2.3 2.4 1.6

Layoffs and discharges 1.0 1.1 (r) 1.2 1.2 1.3 7.2

Levels in thousands

Apr 2021 Mar 2021 Feb 2021 Jan 2021 Dec 2020 Apr 2020

Job openings (1) 9,286 8,288 (r) 7,526 7,099 6,752 4,630

Hires (2) 6,075 6,006 (r) 5,794 5,465 5,411 3,942

Separations (3) 5,760 5,436 (r) 5,429 5,323 5,582 11,782

Quits (4) 3,952 3,568 (r) 3,383 3,306 3,407 2,107

Layoffs and discharges 1,444 1,525 (r) 1,723 1,724 1,823 9,307

(r)Revised

(1)Job openings reflect the number of openings on the last business day of the month. The rate is as a percent of total employment plus job openings.

(2)Hires are the number of hires during the entire month. The rate is as a percent of total employment.

(3)Separations are the number of quits, layoffs, discharges and other separations during the entire month. The rate is as a percent of total employment.

(4)Quits are the number of quits in the entire month. The rate is a percent of total employment.

((Washington newsroom, 202 898 8310))