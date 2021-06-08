U.S. Indo-Pacific coordinator says Myanmar situation getting worse

Article content

WASHINGTON — U.S. President Joe Biden’s Indo-Pacific policy coordinator said on Tuesday the situation inside military-ruled Myanmar was deeply concerning and continuing to get worse and the United States was looking at all possible scenarios there.

“It’s undeniable that the violence is spiraling,” Kurt Campbell told an online event hosted by the Center for a New American Security think thank. “We’re seeing not only challenges from the ethnic insurgencies, but increasingly, much more organized and purposeful and determined opposition on democratic side that has refused to go down.”

“It’s hard not to be discouraged by what we’ve seen,” he said, when asked if he saw the possiblity of state collapse in Myanmar. “I would say the situation inside the country is concerning. And the situation is continuing to get worse. I think we are looking at all scenarios.” (Reporting by David Brunnstrom and Michale Martina; editing by Jonathan Oatis)