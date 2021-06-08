U.S. EIA cuts 2021 world oil demand growth forecast By Reuters

© Reuters. A pumpjack is seen at sunset outside Scheibenhard, near Strasbourg, France, October 6, 2017. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann/Files
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S. Energy Information Administration on Tuesday cut its 2021 world oil demand growth forecast by 10,000 barrels per day to 5.41 million bpd.
In its monthly forecast, the agency cut its oil demand growth estimate for 2022 by 90,000 bpd to 3.64 million bpd.
Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.