Tituss Burgess Reacts To Ellie Kemper’s Prophet Apology

By
Bradly Lamb
-
0
5

“Next time, just ask me, I’ll tell ya what to do.”

Last week, news broke that Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt actor Ellie Kemper won a 1999 beauty pageant at a ball that has racist and antisemitic origins.


Rachel Luna / Via Getty

She was crowned the “Veiled Prophet Queen of Love and Beauty” by the Veiled Prophet organization, which was cofounded by a former Confederate officer. Black and Jewish people were banned from the organization until 1979.

Kemper issued an apology on Instagram few days later.

“I was not aware of this history at the time, but ignorance is no excuse. I was old enough to have educated myself before getting involved,” she wrote.


NBCUniversal / Via Getty

“I unequivocally deplore, denounce, and reject white supremacy. At the same time, I acknowledge that because of my race and my privilege, I am the beneficiary of a system that has dispensed unequal justice and unequal rewards,” she continued.

“I want to apologize to the people I’ve disappointed, and I promise that moving forward I will listen, continue to educate myself, and use my privilege in support of the better society I think we’re capable of becoming.”

“I love my Ellie ❤️,” he wrote in the caption. “Oh, & P.S. Next time, just ask me, I’ll tell ya what to do 🥰”


Bruce Glikas / FilmMagic / Via Getty

BuzzFeed Daily

Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR