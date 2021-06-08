Tituss Burgess Reacts To Ellie Kemper’s Prophet Apology

“Next time, just ask me, I’ll tell ya what to do.”
Last week, news broke that Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt actor Ellie Kemper won a 1999 beauty pageant at a ball that has racist and antisemitic origins.
Kemper issued an apology on Instagram few days later.
“I was not aware of this history at the time, but ignorance is no excuse. I was old enough to have educated myself before getting involved,” she wrote.
“I want to apologize to the people I’ve disappointed, and I promise that moving forward I will listen, continue to educate myself, and use my privilege in support of the better society I think we’re capable of becoming.”
“I love my Ellie ❤️,” he wrote in the caption. “Oh, & P.S. Next time, just ask me, I’ll tell ya what to do 🥰”
BuzzFeed Daily
Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!