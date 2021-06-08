Tim Wu, the ‘father of net neutrality’ reportedly owns over $1M in Bitcoin By Cointelegraph

Tim Wu, the ‘father of net neutrality’ reportedly owns over $1M in Bitcoin
Cryptocurrencies might be anathema for certain members of United States President Joe Biden’s administration, but that has not stopped one staffer from owning a small fortune in (BTC).
According to a report by Politico on Monday, Tim Wu, special assistant for technology and competition policy to the president at the National Economic Council, owns over $1 million in Bitcoin.
