Tim Wu, the ‘father of net neutrality’ reportedly owns over $1M in Bitcoin By Cointelegraph

Cryptocurrencies might be anathema for certain members of United States President Joe Biden’s administration, but that has not stopped one staffer from owning a small fortune in (BTC).

According to a report by Politico on Monday, Tim Wu, special assistant for technology and competition policy to the president at the National Economic Council, owns over $1 million in Bitcoin.