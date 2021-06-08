Stronger midpoint lifts China’s yuan ahead of U.S. inflation data

SHANGHAI — China’s yuan firmed on Tuesday

after the central bank set a stronger midpoint for the

currency’s daily trading band and as the dollar remained subdued

after slightly weaker-than-expected payrolls data last week.

With the yuan closely tracking moves in the dollar index,

investors await U.S. consumer price data on Thursday for more

clues as to the direction of Federal Reserve policy.

“The yuan will likely remain rangebound in the near term.

The effect of dollar buying for dividend payments may not be as

clear as expected,” said a trader at a foreign bank, adding that

he was also monitoring developments in U.S.-China relations.

U.S. President Joe Biden’s order last week banning U.S.

investment in certain Chinese companies is broader than a

similar one signed by his predecessor Donald Trump and has a

lower bar, making it easier to add more companies later.

Before the market open, the People’s Bank of China (PBOC)

set the yuan’s daily midpoint at 6.3909 per dollar,

firmer than the previous fix of 6.3963.

Spot yuan opened at 6.3907 per dollar and trimmed

its advance to change hands at 6.3919 at midday, 45 pips

stronger than Monday’s late session close.

While the yuan stayed on the stronger side of the

psychologically important 6.4 per dollar level, analysts said

expectations for strong appreciation had eased after a raft of

official warnings against one-way bets on the currency. The PBOC

also raised the reserve requirement ratio on foreign exchange

deposits for the first time in 14 years last week.

The offshore yuan was slightly weaker, trading at

6.3894 per dollar from a close of 6.3851 on Monday, as the

global dollar index rose to 90.069 from the previous

close of 89.988.

“The central bank’s actions were proven to be effective to

suppress one-way RMB appreciation bias,” said Ken Cheung, chief

Asian FX strategist at Mizuho Bank in Hong Kong.

“The softer China exports figure justified (the) PBOC’s

concern over the negative impact of broad RMB strength on China

exports. The release of China CPI and PPI figures…will show

the effect of RMB appreciation on curbing the imported

inflation.”

Surging demand for raw materials lifted growth in China’s

imports to its fastest pace in 10 years in May, although export

growth slowed more than expected as COVID-19 cases disrupted

major ports.

China is due to release consumer and producer price index

figures for May on Wednesday.

The yuan market at 0401 GMT:

ONSHORE SPOT:

Item Current Previous Change

PBOC midpoint 6.3909 6.3963 0.08%

Spot yuan 6.3919 6.3964 0.07%

Divergence from 0.02%

midpoint*

Spot change YTD 2.13%

Spot change since 2005 29.48%

revaluation

Key indexes:

Item Current Previous Change

Thomson 97.8 97.81 0.0

Reuters/HKEX

CNH index

Dollar index 90.069 89.988 0.1

*Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number

indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint.

The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to

rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each

morning.

OFFSHORE CNH MARKET

Instrument Current Difference

from onshore

Offshore spot yuan 6.3894 0.04%

*

Offshore 6.5455 -2.36%

non-deliverable

forwards

**

*Premium for offshore spot over onshore

**Figure reflects difference from PBOC’s official midpoint,

since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint.

.

(Reporting by Andrew Galbraith; Additional reporting by Xiao

Han in Beijing; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

