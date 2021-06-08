Stronger midpoint lifts China’s yuan ahead of U.S. inflation data

Article content

SHANGHAI — China’s yuan firmed on Tuesday

after the central bank set a stronger midpoint for the

currency’s daily trading band and as the dollar remained subdued

after slightly weaker-than-expected payrolls data last week.

With the yuan closely tracking moves in the dollar index,

investors await U.S. consumer price data on Thursday for more

clues as to the direction of Federal Reserve policy.

“The yuan will likely remain rangebound in the near term.

The effect of dollar buying for dividend payments may not be as

clear as expected,” said a trader at a foreign bank, adding that

he was also monitoring developments in U.S.-China relations.

U.S. President Joe Biden’s order last week banning U.S.

investment in certain Chinese companies is broader than a

similar one signed by his predecessor Donald Trump and has a

lower bar, making it easier to add more companies later.

Before the market open, the People’s Bank of China (PBOC)

set the yuan’s daily midpoint at 6.3909 per dollar,

firmer than the previous fix of 6.3963.

Spot yuan opened at 6.3907 per dollar and trimmed

its advance to change hands at 6.3919 at midday, 45 pips

stronger than Monday’s late session close.

While the yuan stayed on the stronger side of the