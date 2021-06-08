Stocks touch new highs as volatility eases

Article content

NEW YORK/LONDON — Equity markets were mostly flat on Tuesday, with a global benchmark briefly hitting a new high and the dollar edging up in anticipation of faster inflation, as volatility eased to lows last seen in February 2020 before the coronavirus pandemic.

Yields on U.S. Treasury debt fell to their lowest in more than a month after a report showed small business owners are less confident. Euro zone bond yields nudged down with markets in a wait-and-see mood ahead of a European Central Bank policy meeting and U.S. inflation data, both due on Thursday.

The 10-year U.S. Treasury note fell 0.4 basis points to 1.5297%, suggesting bond investors don’t see a pick-up in inflation, despite nagging jitters over the Federal Reserve’s insistence a rise in consumer prices will be transient.

Sterling was under pressure as the British government considered whether to delay removing most of its remaining coronavirus restrictions and oil was in the doldrums, but both looked like being temporary at worst.

MSCI’s benchmark for global equity markets fell 0.07% to 716.48 after earlier scaling a fresh intraday high. In Europe, the pan FTSEurofirst 300 index added 0.08% to close at a new record high, while the STOXX 600 index rose 0.15% to also set a new closing high.