Sterling eases vs. dollar, UK reopening eyed

LONDON — Sterling eased against a broadly stronger dollar on Tuesday, with no significant data releases on the economic calendar leaving analysts focused on the British government’s forthcoming decision on fully reopening the economy.

The pound has been trading in a consolidation pattern against the dollar for three weeks now, largely caught between the $1.41-42 range. Analysts say its recent movements have been largely dollar-driven, as strong incoming U.S. economic data leaves investors skittish about potential tightening from the Federal Reserve.

By 0817 GMT, sterling was 0.3% lower to the dollar at $1.4135. Against the euro it was 0.2% lower at 86.10 pence.

Sterling is the second best-performing G10 currency against the dollar this year, lagging only the commodity-driven Canadian dollar, and has been propelled by bets on a faster reopening of Britain’s economy on the back of its vaccination program.

Those hopes have faded somewhat in recent weeks however, as rising cases of the Delta variant of COVID-19 first detected in India have led to calls from some scientists to push back the reopening date.

Health minister Matt Hancock said on Sunday it was “too soon” to say whether the June 21 plan could go ahead.