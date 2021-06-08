Spanish seafood firm partners with IBM for supply chain tracking By Cointelegraph

Spanish seafood firm partners with IBM for supply chain tracking
Spanish-based seafood firm, Nueva Pescanova Group, has announced its working with IBM (NYSE:) to utilize its Food Trust platform — a distributed ledger technology platform designed for supply chain traceability.
According to a June 8 announcement from IBM, the partnership is already underway, with Nueva Pescanova utilizing blockchain technology to track shrimp fishing in Argentina and prawn cultivation in Ecuador.
