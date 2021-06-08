Saudi Arabia stocks higher at close of trade; Tadawul All Share up 0.14% By Investing.com

Matilda Colman
Saudi Arabia stocks higher at close of trade; Tadawul All Share up 0.14%

Investing.com – Saudi Arabia stocks were higher after the close on Tuesday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in Saudi Arabia, the rose 0.14% to hit a new 5-year high.

The best performers of the session on the were Saudi Fisheries Co. (SE:), which rose 9.89% or 5.60 points to trade at 62.20 at the close. Meanwhile, Baazeem Trading Co (SE:) added 8.15% or 9.80 points to end at 130.00 and Nama Chemicals Co. (SE:) was up 6.35% or 2.80 points to 46.90 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Saudi vitrified clay pipes co. (SE:), which fell 5.34% or 6.00 points to trade at 106.40 at the close. Saudi Arabia Refineries Co. (SE:) declined 4.13% or 7.80 points to end at 181.20 and Saudi Advanced Industries Co. (SE:) was down 4.07% or 2.20 points to 51.90.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the Saudi Arabia Stock Exchange by 137 to 56 and 10 ended unchanged.

Shares in Saudi Fisheries Co. (SE:) rose to 52-week highs; up 9.89% or 5.60 to 62.20. Shares in Nama Chemicals Co. (SE:) rose to 5-year highs; gaining 6.35% or 2.80 to 46.90.

Crude oil for July delivery was down 0.06% or 0.04 to $69.19 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in August fell 0.32% or 0.23 to hit $71.26 a barrel, while the August Gold Futures contract fell 0.16% or 3.05 to trade at $1895.75 a troy ounce.

EUR/SAR was down 0.02% to 4.5701, while USD/SAR rose 0.01% to 3.7504.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.11% at 90.047.

