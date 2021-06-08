Samsung bets on Europe 5G orders to grow network equipment business

Article content

SEOUL — Samsung Electronics is banking on Europe to maintain growth momentum in its network equipment business, a senior executive said, as 5G rollout widens and industry leader Huawei Technologies of China focuses on its domestic market.

Although the South Korean tech company is global No. 1 in memory chips and smartphones, in 5G network equipment it ranks fifth behind Huawei, Ericsson, Nokia and ZTE based on the latest four quarters, with a 10-15% market share in the first quarter of 2021, according to market research firm Dell’Oro Group.

But as Samsung landed a $6.6 billion deal with U.S. telecoms company Verizon in September, followed by a deal with Japan’s NTT Docomo in March, “impressions have changed,” Woojune Kim, executive vice president of Samsung’s networks business, told Reuters in an interview on Friday.

Samsung is currently conducting 5G trials with European telecom companies such as Deutsche Telekom in the Czech Republic, Play Communications in Poland and another major European firm, Kim said.

Besides Europe, Samsung is also looking to expand in markets such as India, Australia and Southeast Asia, he added.

The network equipment business is small currently for Samsung, which had revenue of 236.8 trillion won ($212.50 billion) for 2020. It does not announce separate numbers for the business and most analysts don’t have estimates for it.