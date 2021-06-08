Republican infrastructure negotiator sees no quick deal with Biden

Article content

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Senate Republican leading her party’s efforts to hammer out an infrastructure agreement with President Joe Biden said she did not expect a deal to emerge on Tuesday as she waited to see when talks might resume.

Senator Shelley Moore Capito, the top Republican on the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee, had been due to speak to Biden on Tuesday, according to White House officials, but told reporters by midday that she had not heard from him.

“I don’t think we’ll come to an agreement today, but I still believe that there’s a deal to be had here. And I think that’s why we’re both willing to keep talking,” said Capito, who is leading a six-member Senate Republican team in infrastructure talks with the administration.

The two parties remain far apart https://www.reuters.com/business/autos-transportation/republicans-vs-biden-whats-their-infrastructure-plans-2021-04-22 on one of Biden’s major domestic policy goals, disagreeing on how much to spend, how to pay for it and even what constitutes infrastructure.

Asked if there was a good chance for a deal, Capito replied: “I think there’s a chance. I wouldn’t say good.”

She rejected the idea that her next round of talks with Biden could be make-or-break for a bipartisan package. “This is going to be more of an ongoing conversation,” she said.