Reports suggest BlockFi seeks to raise millions at a valuation of $5B By Cointelegraph

Reports suggest BlockFi seeks to raise millions at a valuation of $5B
Cryptocurrency lending platform BlockFi is reportedly looking to raise hundreds of millions of dollars in new funding at a valuation of nearly $5 billion, offering further insights into the growth of crypto-focused companies.
The company, which was founded in 2017 by Zac Prince and Flori Marquez, is said to be in late-stage talks with new and existing investors to secure the capital raise, according to technology publication The Information. New York-based hedge fund Third Point (NYSE:) Management and Hedosophia, a London-based venture capital firm, are reportedly leading the new funding round.
