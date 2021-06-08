Renault-Nissan India seeks ‘social distancing’ norms from state amid dispute with union By Reuters



CHENNAI (Reuters) – Renault-Nissan India wants the government to recommend “adequate social distancing” parameters based on norms in other automakers in the state, it said in a filing reviewed by Reuters, amid an ongoing dispute with the workers union over safety.

“This honourable court may be pleased to … direct the officers of Directorate of Industrial Safety and Health to recommend what the “adequate social distancing” parameters are,” Renault-Nissan said in the filing.

M Moorthy, the general secretary of the Renault-Nissan India workers union, said there was a stalemate in talks with the company, and that a counsel for the union will file a counter petition.