Randolph Habeck Joins SMBC Nikko Securities America, Inc. as Managing Director for Debt Syndicate Team; Brings Added ESG Financing Depth

NEW YORK — SMBC Nikko Securities America, Inc., a member of SMBC Group, announced today that Randolph (Dolph) Habeck joined the firm as a Managing Director in the Debt Syndicate team.
In his role, Dolph will foster and facilitate connections and relationships between buy-side investors and the firm’s issuing clients around all ESG-related topics. His expertise will help accelerate SMBC’s efforts to support clients in developing ESG financing strategies that reinforce business objectives and drive long-term performance.
“Dolph’s extensive ESG and sustainability experience will be a valuable asset for our fixed income franchise, globally” said Bungo Miura, President for SMBC Nikko Securities America, Inc. “Throughout his career, he has overseen and led the launches of innovative ESG-focused debt financings for corporates, financials, governments and projects. We’re excited to have Dolph join our team to help further strengthen our ESG capabilities.”
Prior to joining SMBC Nikko Securities America, Inc., Dolph was a Managing Director, Head of ESG and Head of Distribution, Americas, at Greensill Capital in New York. From 2011 to 2020, he was with Morgan Stanley, leading the bank’s sustainability-themed capital markets business in the U.S. and Latin America from New York, and managed the Emerging Markets and Investment Grade Corporate Syndicate Desk for the bank in EMEA.
Prior to Morgan Stanley, Dolph held various roles at leading financial institutions in the U.K. and the U.S., including Goldman Sachs in London, Dresdner Kleinwort Wasserstein in London, and Bear, Stearns & Co. Inc. in New York. He has played a key role in various positions, helping to launch several ESG debt financing products, including the first benchmark corporate green bond, the first corporate green sustainability bond, the first corporate green bond from Brazil, and the first sustainability-linked bond.
About SMBC Nikko Securities America, Inc.
SMBC Nikko Securities America, Inc. is a member of SMBC Group, one of the world’s largest global financial institutions. Based in New York City, SMBC Nikko Securities America, Inc. provides investment securities and other financial services to corporate and institutional clients, focusing on North America and Latin America. SMBC Nikko Securities America, Inc. caters to institutional investors such as mutual funds, hedge funds, and other investment advisors.
About SMBC Group
SMBC Group is a top-tier global financial group. Headquartered in Tokyo and with a 400-year history, SMBC Group offers a diverse range of financial services, including banking, leasing, securities, credit cards, and consumer finance. The Group has more than 140 offices and 86,000 employees worldwide in nearly 40 countries. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (SMFG) is the holding company of SMBC Group, which is one of the three largest banking groups in Japan. SMFG’s shares trade on the Tokyo, Nagoya, and New York (NYSE: SMFG) stock exchanges. As of March 31, 2021, its total assets were $2.10 trillion.
In the Americas, SMBC Group has a presence in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, and Peru. Backed by the capital strength of SMBC Group and the value of its relationships in Asia, the Group offers a range of commercial and investment banking services to its corporate, institutional, and municipal clients. It connects a diverse client base to local markets and the organization’s extensive global network. The Group’s operating companies in the Americas include Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation (SMBC), SMBC Nikko Securities America, Inc., SMBC Capital Markets, Inc., SMBC Rail Services LLC, Manufacturers Bank, JRI America, Inc., SMBC Leasing and Finance, Inc., Banco Sumitomo Mitsui Brasileiro S.A., and Sumitomo Mitsui Finance and Leasing Co., Ltd.
