Randolph Habeck Joins SMBC Nikko Securities America, Inc. as Managing Director for Debt Syndicate Team; Brings Added ESG Financing Depth

Article content

NEW YORK — SMBC Nikko Securities America, Inc., a member of SMBC Group, announced today that Randolph (Dolph) Habeck joined the firm as a Managing Director in the Debt Syndicate team.

In his role, Dolph will foster and facilitate connections and relationships between buy-side investors and the firm’s issuing clients around all ESG-related topics. His expertise will help accelerate SMBC’s efforts to support clients in developing ESG financing strategies that reinforce business objectives and drive long-term performance.

“Dolph’s extensive ESG and sustainability experience will be a valuable asset for our fixed income franchise, globally” said Bungo Miura, President for SMBC Nikko Securities America, Inc. “Throughout his career, he has overseen and led the launches of innovative ESG-focused debt financings for corporates, financials, governments and projects. We’re excited to have Dolph join our team to help further strengthen our ESG capabilities.”

Prior to joining SMBC Nikko Securities America, Inc., Dolph was a Managing Director, Head of ESG and Head of Distribution, Americas, at Greensill Capital in New York. From 2011 to 2020, he was with Morgan Stanley, leading the bank’s sustainability-themed capital markets business in the U.S. and Latin America from New York, and managed the Emerging Markets and Investment Grade Corporate Syndicate Desk for the bank in EMEA.