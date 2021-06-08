Randall Park Fun Facts

Get to know this hilarious actor.
To start, Randall Park is probably best known for his roles in WandaVision, Always Be My Maybe, Fresh Off the Boat and The Interview.
The actor got hitched to Jae Suh Park in August 2009 and they celebrated their 10-year anniversary in 2019.
During his college days, Randall attended UCLA where he majored in English and creative writing. He even went on to pursue his Master’s in Asian American studies.
Before he answered his on-screen calling, he considered having a career as a professor, writer or architect.
Randall was already a sitcom fan ahead of his role on WandaVision.
He’s lended his voice talents to animated shows like BoJack Horseman and American Dad!
Finally, he’s looking to the future for Asian-American actors and said “there’s still so much ground to break.”
