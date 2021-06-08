Randall Park Fun Facts

Get to know this hilarious actor.

1.

To start, Randall Park is probably best known for his roles in WandaVision, Always Be My Maybe, Fresh Off the Boat and The Interview.


Christopher Willard / ABC via Getty Images

3.

The actor got hitched to Jae Suh Park in August 2009 and they celebrated their 10-year anniversary in 2019.


Albert L. Ortega / Getty Images

5.

One of his first big gigs was on MTV’s Wild ‘n Out.


Manny Carabel / Getty Images


Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

7.

If you’re an Eminem fan, you might have caught him in the music video for “Phenomenal.”


Amanda Edwards / Getty Images

8.

Randall has been longtime friends with his Always Be My Maybe co-star Ali Wong.


Kevin Winter / Getty Images

9.

He even co-wrote the screenplay for Always Be My Maybe alongside Ali and Michael Golamco.


Emma Mcintyre / Getty Images for Netflix


Kelsey Mcneal / ABC via Getty Images

11.

During his college days, Randall attended UCLA where he majored in English and creative writing. He even went on to pursue his Master’s in Asian American studies.


Nbc / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images


Erin Simkin / ABC via Getty Images

13.

Before he answered his on-screen calling, he considered having a career as a professor, writer or architect.


Mitch Haaseth / ABC via Getty Images


David Crotty / Patrick McMullan via Getty Images


Raymond Liu / ABC via Getty Images

16.

Randall was already a sitcom fan ahead of his role on WandaVision.


Jesse Grant / Getty Images for Disney

“These sitcoms are embedded in my being because I was practically raised by them, so I didn’t have to do too much research,” he said. “I just knew them.”

17.

He’s lended his voice talents to animated shows like BoJack Horseman and American Dad!


Christopher Willard / ABC via Getty Images

18.

His best advice for aspiring actors? “Avoid gimmicks.”


Kelsey Mcneal / Walt Disney Television via Getty Images

“What they want is just a sense of who you are and to see you perform the part,” he said. “And the irony is, I did give him a sense of who I was at the time: I was a desperate, scared, really nervous and anxious new actor who wanted to make an impression.”

19.

Finally, he’s looking to the future for Asian-American actors and said “there’s still so much ground to break.”


Erin Simkin / ABC via Getty Images

What’s your favorite Randall Park role? Let us know in the comments below!

