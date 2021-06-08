Qatar Airways says halts A350 deliveries after jet surface problem By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: The Qatar Airways logo is pictured at the International Tourism Trade Fair ITB in Berlin, Germany, March 7, 2018./File Photo
PARIS (Reuters) – Qatar Airways told Reuters on Tuesday the surface below the paint on some of its Airbus A350s was degrading at an accelerated rate and insisted it would not take more deliveries of the widebody jet until the problem was resolved.
The Gulf carrier has fallen out with the European planemaker, warning last week it faced “industrial repercussions” if it failed to resolve a dispute, but until now has given few details of the discussions.
An Airbus spokesperson said the company was always in talks with its customers but that such talks were confidential.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.