Proactive news headlines including Marvel Discovery, Tocvan Ventures, Altamira Gold, Water Tower Research and Clean Seed Capital

New York , June 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in the US and Canada, has covered the following companies:
- Northstar Gold Corp (CSE:NSG) (OTCMKTS:NSGCF) (FRA:3WV) consolidates its ground at Miller gold property with Searles acquisition click here
- Water Tower Research releases schedule for its ClimateTech & Sustainable Investing Research Fireside Chats for the week of June 7-June 11 click here
- Binovi Technologies Corp (CVE:VISN) (OTCQB:BNVIF) set to debut its Binovi Touch Elite at the NATA Virtual Clinical Symposia & AT Expo click here
- Marvel Discovery Corp (CVE:MARV) (OTCPINK:IMTFF) (FRA:O4T1) acquires 10,250 hectares near Gander, Newfoundland click here
- BioHarvest Sciences Inc (CSE:BHSC) expects to commercialize its first cannabis-based products in first half of 2022 click here
- GGX Gold Corp (CVE:GGX) (OTCQB:GGXXF) (FRA:3SR) begins diamond drilling at its Gold Drop property in British Columbia click here
- Altamira Gold Corp (CVE:ALTA) (OTCPINK:EQTRF) uncovers new high-chargeability anomaly at the Mutum target on its Apiacas project click here
- Clean Seed Capital Group Ltd (CVE:CSX) (OTCMKTS:CLGPF) applies to have its shares trade on the OTCQB Venture Market click here
- Avalon GloboCare Corp (NASDAQ:AVCO) says CEO to chair S-layer nanotechnology, QTY code platforms session at 2021 World Stem Cell Summit click here
- GlobeX Data Ltd (OTCQB:SWISF) (CSE:SWIS) (FRA:GDT) ramps up Sekur marketing campaign with 60-second ad spot to reach 50 million US households click here
- CO2 GRO Inc (CVE:GROW) (OTCQB:BLONF) (FRA:4021) announces a CO2 Delivery Solutions commercial feasibility with UK tomato greenhouse grower click here
- Tartisan Nickel Corp (CSE:TN) (OTCPINK:TTSRF) closes first tranche of its C$4.5M flow-through financing click here
- Mandalay Resources Corporation (TSE:MND) (OTCQB:MNDJF) (FRA:R7X2) ‘excited’ by Shepherd zone discovery at its Australia mine and continuity of high grades click here
- First Mining Gold Corp (TSE:FF) (OTCQX:FFMGF) (FRA:FMG)closes Hope Brook earn-in agreement with Big Ridge Gold Corp in cash and share deal click here
- Mirasol Resources Ltd (CVE:MRZ) (OTCPINK:MRZLF) (FRA:M8R) initiates 2,000-meter drill program at Rubi Copper project in Chile click here
- Tocvan Ventures Corp (CSE:TOC) (FRA:TV3) set to bolster portfolio with acquisition of El Picacho gold project in Mexico click here
- Phunware Inc (NASDAQ:PHUN) (FRA:2RJ) releases new mobile app PhunWallet on Google Play for Android click here
- Idaho Champion Gold Mines Canada Inc (CSE:ITKO) (OTCQB:GLDRF) (FRA:1QB1) releases 2021 drill program plans click here
- Plurilock Security Inc (CVE:PLUR) (OTCQB:PLCKF) inks contract extension with US Special Operations Command click here
- NexTech AR Solutions Corp (OTCQB:NEXCF) (NEO:NTAR (FRA:N29) says EdTechX approved as a co-sell partner on Microsoft Azure click here
- O3 Mining Inc (CVE:OIII) (OTCQX:OIIIF) says latest drill results from Québec show potential to expand resources at depth at Marban project click here
- Fobi AI Inc (CVE:FOBI) (OTCQB:RACMF) taps former NielsenIQ executive Richard Lee as its SVP of strategy and corporate development click here
- XPhyto Therapeutics Corp (CSE:XPHY) (OTCMKTS:XPHYF) (FRA:4XT) says it is rapidly advancing its mescaline program for psychedelic therapies click here
About Proactive
With six offices on three continents and a team of experienced business journalists and broadcasters, Proactive works with innovative growth companies quoted on the world’s major stock exchanges, helping executives engage intelligently with investors.
Proactive’s platform delivers the right message to the right audience, digitally and in real time, leveraging a range of media, investment research, digital investor targeting and website development services to support over 1,000 fast-growing companies globally.
Proactive’s network reaches over 12 million engaged private, professional and institutional investors looking for opportunities.
• Our written and video content is published on Proactive sites that collectively attract up to 10 million views per month.
• We syndicate our content to hundreds of mainstream and specialist news sites that expand our reach into networks that can be difficult for press releases to penetrate.
• We custom build corporate websites from the ground up, empowering clients and their brands with a modern online presence and the latest insight on effective SEO strategy
• Our news coverage ranks high on the world’s most popular search platforms, and we can further amplify online presence and outreach with sophisticated digital investor targeting.
• We help the world understand what makes companies stand out from the crowd with in-depth investment research from a team of experienced analysts.
For more information on how Proactive can help you make a difference, email us at action@proactiveinvestors.com