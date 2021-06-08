Pose Series Finale Fan Reactions

If you’ve gotten into FX’s Pose over the three short seasons of its life, you have witnessed TV history.
The series finale aired over the weekend, and true to Pose fashion, was full of laughs, activism, ferocity, and more than a few tears.
It’s the end of an era. Thank you, thank you to Ryan Murphy and Steven Canals for bringing this gift into our lives. May we continue to see more representation on screen, and more stories of LGBTQ+ history that paved the way for the community today.
Does Pose and its final episode have you feeling some ways? Let us know in the comments!
