Pose Series Finale Fan Reactions

If you’ve gotten into FX’s Pose over the three short seasons of its life, you have witnessed TV history.


With the largest cast of trans/LGBTQ+ actors ever assembled, and the show’s deep dive into the AIDS crisis, ballroom culture, and the arduous (and ongoing) fight for equality, Pose blazed trails in many, many ways.

The series finale aired over the weekend, and true to Pose fashion, was full of laughs, activism, ferocity, and more than a few tears.


Fans of the show are overcome with emotion, and took to Twitter for fellowship during this difficult time. Read on for some top reactions from fans and cast/creators of the show.  

🚨 Warning: Spoilers ahead for the Pose series finale! 🚨

16.

Listen. The way that @MjRodriguez7 acted her ass off in this locket scene…. in EVERY scene this episode. GIVE HER ALL HER FLOWERS 💐(and by flowers I mean awards nominations). #PoseFX


Twitter: @StevenCanals

19.

Ok I’m gonna say it:
if the women of #PoseFX were cis they would’ve gotten SO many noms/awards by now and if the show itself wasn’t centered around POC members of the LGBTQ community the show itself would’ve been up for major awards too.


Twitter: @Steharrington93

26.

“Houses are homes to all the little boys and girls who never had one, and they keep coming every day just as sure as the sun rises.” – Pray Tell, 1987

What an ending. I am so sad this series is over but so grateful I got to watch. #PoseFX


Twitter: @WakandaBS_isDis

29.

My intention with this last scene, seeing Blanca walk off down the NYC street, was to let our audience know that life continues. We Black and Latin and Queer and Trans people continue to walk, to press on, to persist, in the face of all adversity. #PoseFX


Twitter: @StevenCanals

32.

The worst part about the last episode of #PoseFX is the terrible reality behind the episode these events actually took place. The depth and details given to use by the creatirs of this groundbreaking show deserve more the flowers just give em the whole greenhouse


Twitter: @MiguaelS

33.

I still remember watching the first episode of #PoseFX I had never seen anything like it on TV. I’d never seen so many versions of us – Black trans women – at once. It’s undeniable that this show earned its place in our history.


Twitter: @RaquelWillis_

34.

cryin cause i remember sneaking and watching the first episode of #PoseFX because i didn’t want anyone to question why i was watching it and scared someone would find out i was gay. this show has meant so much to me since it’s airing. it’s insane 😭


Twitter: @janasiax

35.

I am grateful for the amazing stories, the music, the gowns, the dancing, the tears, the joy, the love, the history, and the truth that #PoseFX gave us, and I am extremely grateful for this gif


Twitter: @WakandaBS_isDis

38.

In no uncertain terms, #PoseFX is one of the most important shows of our generation. It is also certainly a contender for GOAT lists. EVERYONE showed up and did their MF thing. An important story, done at THIS level of excellence?! 10s Acrosssss the boarrrrd!


Twitter: @ShaeImar

It’s the end of an era. Thank you, thank you to Ryan Murphy and Steven Canals for bringing this gift into our lives. May we continue to see more representation on screen, and more stories of LGBTQ+ history that paved the way for the community today.


Does Pose and its final episode have you feeling some ways? Let us know in the comments!

