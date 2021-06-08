Polkadot Announces Official Parachain Auction on Kusama By CoinQuora



Polkadot Announces Official Parachain Auction on Kusama



Polkadot creator Gavin Wood announces its para chain auction details on KSM.

The tentative schedule will commence its first slot auction on June 15.

The winner of the first slot auction will be selected on June 22, 11:00 am GMT.

On Tuesday, Polkadot (DOT) creator Gavin Wood announces its parachain auction details on Kusama (KSM). It can be recalled, Kusama network made headlines last week after hitting a milestone for being the first live and fully functioning parachain on KSM.

Notably, as Gavin Wood discussed in this announcement, Kusama exists as the Polkadot canary network and helps protect DOT from serious issues by allowing functionality to exist “in the wild” for as long as possible.

He further added,