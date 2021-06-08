Philippines April exports, imports rise at fastest pace in over a decade By Reuters

MANILA (Reuters) – Philippine merchandise imports grew a hefty 140.9% in April from a year earlier, while exports jumped 72.1%, both rising at their fastest pace in more than a decade, government data showed on Wednesday.

Imports totalled $8.45 billion, while exports reached $5.72 billion, yielding a trade deficit of $2.73 billion. This marked the tenth straight month that the gap has exceeded $2 billion, Philippine Statistics Authority data showed.

