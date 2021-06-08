Palihapitiya’s $16 mln bet on Clover worth $682 mln on Reddit rally

Article content

Serial dealmaker Chamath Palihapitiya’s $16 million investment in the special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) that took Clover Health Investments Corp public was worth $682 million on Tuesday after a Reddit-fueled rally in the health insurer’s shares.

Clover shares ended trading up 86% on Tuesday as it became the latest ‘meme stock’ to capture the imagination of amateur investors on Reddit and other social media platforms.

The shares had deeply underperformed the wider market and traded below the SPAC’s IPO price since February, when short-selling firm Hindenburg Research accused Clover of concealing from investors a U.S. Department of Justice enquiry into its business.

Clover has said the enquiry was routine and not financially material to disclose. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has launched an investigation into Hindenburg’s claims.

Palihapitiya, one of the most prolific SPAC sponsors, is now sitting on a paper profit of more than 4,000% after Clover shares close to doubled on Tuesday, giving the company a market value of $9 billion and boosting the value of his 21.3% stake in the company, according to Reuters calculations.

A Palihapitiya spokesperson did not respond to a request for comment.