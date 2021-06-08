Omega Healthcare Investors is Setting Up for a Big Move By StockNews



Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. (NYSE:) has been trading in a sideways range for the past few months. The stocks is expected to break the resistance or the support. Read more to learn how to take advantage of this trading opportunity.Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. (OHI) is a healthcare facility real estate investment trust that invests in the United States real estate markets. OHI’s portfolio focuses on long-term healthcare facilities. The company operates two segments, skilled nursing and senior housing, with skilled nursing contributing the majority of sales.

OHI is benefiting from an increased demand for healthcare services for an aging population. As the baby boomer generation keeps getting older, the need for nursing care will skyrocket. The company performed well over the last year, even during the pandemic, maintaining its dividend last year.

OHI has a current ratio of 3.1, which indicates it has more than enough liquidity to handle short-term debts. Plus, the company has a healthy 25% profit margin. In its most recent quarter, earnings were up 76.9% year over year, and are expected to rise 181% this year.

