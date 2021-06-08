Nvidia asks Chinese regulators to approve $40 billion Arm deal – FT

Article content

Nvidia Corp has submitted an application to Chinese competition regulators to review a $40 billion takeover of UK chip designer Arm, the Financial Times reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The application was made in recent weeks and sets in motion a period of scrutiny that could take up to 18 months, according to Chinese antitrust lawyers, the FT report https://on.ft.com/3w4hY8j added.

Nvidia said last month it expects to close the Arm acquisition by March 2022, after having struck a deal with SoftBank Group in September 2020.

The Japanese conglomerate, meanwhile, is in talks with banks for a loan of about $7.5 billion tied to the Arm sale, Bloomberg News reported https://bloom.bg/3cps3Fk on Tuesday, citing sources, with Mizuho Bank Ltd was coordinating the deal.

In February, Bloomberg reported that the U.S. Federal Trade Commission had opened an in-depth probe into Nvidia’s agreement to buy Arm. (Reporting by Nandakumar D and Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)