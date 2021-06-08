Norway business outlook boosted by reopening after pandemic, says central bank survey

Article content

OSLO — Norwegian business sector activity has accelerated during the past three months while the outlook for the next half year has brightened amid a gradual lifting of COVID-19 restrictions, a central bank business survey showed on Tuesday.

“Contacts expect substantial output growth ahead as the measures ease through summer. Public building and infrastructure projects will amplify growth,” Norges Bank said.

Norway’s crown currency strengthened on the news to trade at 10.0594 against the euro at 0810 GMT from 10.0730 ahead of the 0800 GMT data release.

The sentiment index, most of which was collected from April 26 to May 11, is a key input to Norges Bank’s June 17 monetary policy meeting.

The central bank has said it aims to raise interest rates in the third or fourth quarter of 2021, but has also emphasized that the plan depends on clear signs that economic conditions are normalizing from the pandemic.

As of Monday, Norway had fully or partly vaccinated 41.8% of adults against COVID-19, according to the country’s Institute of Public Health. In total, 27.6% of those aged 18 or older had received two doses, while an additional 14.2% got a single injection. (Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Gwladys Fouche)