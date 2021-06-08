New Cryptocurrency to Cater to ‘Establishment’ With Transparency

Article content

As governments struggle to rein in cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum, a Swiss-Danish group is launching a new blockchain technology it says will be ready for regulation from day one.

Backed by one of the founders of Saxo Bank A/S and a director at Volvo Cars, which both count Zhejiang Geely Holding Group Co. as an owner, the project will start by introducing its blockchain on Wednesday, which has been developed with Denmark’s Aarhus University. The project’s cryptocurrency — Global Transaction Unit (GTU) — will be listed on exchanges over the summer.

The foundation behind GTU goes by the name of Concordium AG. Its chief executive, Lone Fonss Schroder, who’s also a vice chair at Volvo Cars, says the key difference between GTU and cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin will be its ability to provide the kind of transparency that regulators and members of the mainstream economy want.

“We have identification at the protocol level, and that means that every transaction comes with provenance,” Fonss Schroder said in an interview. “If the regulator wants to see, by court order, who’s done what, they can see it. That is why we say we have regulatory readiness.”