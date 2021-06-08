New Bitcoin Exchange With Lightning Support Has Arrived By CoinQuora

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1

© Reuters. New Bitcoin Exchange With Lightning Support Has Arrived
  • Frontnode exchange has gone live in Europe and is open for global operation.
  • The exchange comes with lightning support.
  • Other exchanges have also begun to adopt lightning network technology.

Frontnode, a new Bitcoin exchange with lightning support has arrived in Europe. The fully regulated crypto exchange is currently open for global operation.

With the presence of the lightning network, the exchange is designed to offer affordable and faster transactions. Therefore, users on the exchange can enjoy these benefits when sending and receiving payments on the platform.

Furthermore, the exchange is a European licensed cryptocurrency exchange. It promises rapid-quick Bitcoin transactions. In particular, users can purchase Bitcoin in less than 5 minutes. More so, verified users can withdraw their …

This article was first published on coinquora.com

Continue reading on CoinQuora

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR