New Bitcoin Exchange With Lightning Support Has Arrived By CoinQuora



New Bitcoin Exchange With Lightning Support Has Arrived



Frontnode exchange has gone live in Europe and is open for global operation.

The exchange comes with lightning support.

Other exchanges have also begun to adopt lightning network technology.

Frontnode, a new Bitcoin exchange with lightning support has arrived in Europe. The fully regulated crypto exchange is currently open for global operation.

With the presence of the lightning network, the exchange is designed to offer affordable and faster transactions. Therefore, users on the exchange can enjoy these benefits when sending and receiving payments on the platform.

Furthermore, the exchange is a European licensed cryptocurrency exchange. It promises rapid-quick Bitcoin transactions. In particular, users can purchase Bitcoin in less than 5 minutes. More so, verified users can withdraw their …

