New Bitcoin Exchange With Lightning Support Has Arrived By CoinQuora

© Reuters. New Bitcoin Exchange With Lightning Support Has Arrived
- Frontnode exchange has gone live in Europe and is open for global operation.
- The exchange comes with lightning support.
- Other exchanges have also begun to adopt lightning network technology.
Frontnode, a new Bitcoin exchange with lightning support has arrived in Europe. The fully regulated crypto exchange is currently open for global operation.
With the presence of the lightning network, the exchange is designed to offer affordable and faster transactions. Therefore, users on the exchange can enjoy these benefits when sending and receiving payments on the platform.
Furthermore, the exchange is a European licensed cryptocurrency exchange. It promises rapid-quick Bitcoin transactions. In particular, users can purchase Bitcoin in less than 5 minutes. More so, verified users can withdraw their …
This article was first published on coinquora.com
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.