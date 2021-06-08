Monero Receives Anonymous 1711 XMR Donation Worth $500K By CoinQuora

Monero Receives Anonymous 1711 XMR Donation Worth $500K
- The Monero team has received a $500,000 donation from an unknown donor.
- Monero will use the $500K donations to support its network development.
- Monero will publish a transparency report this month.
Privacy-focused crypto project Monero has announced that its General Fund has received a donation of 1711 XMR from an unnamed donor. Roughly, the 1711 XMR received is worth around $500,000.
We’re delighted to share that our General Fund has received a donation of 1711 XMR (approximately $500k)!
Interested in contributing to improve Monero? Start here https://t.co/p0MyNsOzVH https://t.co/PYJ8eEMqli
— Monero || #xmr (@monero)
This article was first published on coinquora.com
