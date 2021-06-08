Monero Receives Anonymous 1711 XMR Donation Worth $500K By CoinQuora

Matilda Colman
  • The Monero team has received a $500,000 donation from an unknown donor.
  • Monero will use the $500K donations to support its network development.
  • Monero will publish a transparency report this month.

Privacy-focused crypto project Monero has announced that its General Fund has received a donation of 1711 XMR from an unnamed donor. Roughly, the 1711 XMR received is worth around $500,000.

