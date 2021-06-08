Mexico not eyeing tax hikes in fiscal reform -deputy finance minister

Article content

MEXICO CITY — Mexico’s government does not envisage tax increases in an upcoming fiscal reform plan, but will consider closing loopholes, improving taxing efficiency and expanding the taxable base, Deputy Finance Minister Gabriel Yorio said on Tuesday.

“In 2021, we find ourselves in a situation where Mexico has no need to increase tax rates,” Yorio told Reuters in an interview.

“We’re not going to increase tax rates. We’re probably going to make administrative improvements, expand the tax base and close the fiscal gaps and obviously, analyze the proposals that may come from the different economic actors, including the new Congress,” said Yorio.

Mexico is finalizing its fiscal reform, but the plan is still in the works and details are being ironed out.

President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador aims to increase Mexico’s tax take to 15% of gross domestic product (GDP), from around 14.2% of GDP currently, Yorio said.

With the aim of boosting the lowest tax take in the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development, Lopez Obrador’s administration has made efforts to increase tax collection and crack down on evasion to squeeze more revenue out of businesses.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) last year urged Mexico to enact a tax reform once a recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic took hold to boost the economy and support spending in the medium-term.