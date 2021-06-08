Mexican peso extends gains; Peru’s sol steadies after plunge

By
Matilda Colman
-
4

Mexico’s peso extended gains on Tuesday

as sweeping changes to market-friendly policies seemed less

likely following mid-term elections, while the Peruvian sol

stabilized after falling to fresh record lows.

The Mexican peso extended gains to a third straight

session as the make-up of the lower house of the Congress

following Sunday’s elections is seen as less conducive to

President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador’s agenda. Markets were

especially worried about constitutional changes impacting the

energy sector and independent entities.

“The main source of surprise in Sunday’s election was (the

ruling party) MORENA’s low vote count, relative to pre-election

polls … This, we think, should be interpreted as a hidden

rejection vote towards the ruling party by Mexican voters,”

Credit Suisse strategists wrote in a note.

The currency is up about 1% for the year thanks to a rally

since Friday.

Peru’s sol was flat after falling another 1% earlier

in the session to new lows following a presidential election on

Sunday. Socialist candidate Pedro Castillo held a slight lead

over right-wing rival Keiko Fujimori with 95% of the votes

counted. Fujimori alleged “irregularities” in the counting on

Monday.

The currency has lost almost 8% since Castillo’s surprise

win in the first round vote in April. Ratings agency S&P on

Tuesday said it’s too early to assess the fallout from election

uncertainty.

Castillo on Monday sought to assuage markets, saying he

would respect the central bank’s autonomy should he be elected.

A spilt vote could be a silver lining as it would make it

difficult for Castillo to pass dramatic reforms, analysts say.

“As per article 116 of the Peruvian constitution, the next

president of Peru takes office on 28 July, 2021. Therefore, we

would expect that any legal challenges would need to be

addressed and resolved before that date,” Credit Suisse said.

Chile’s peso dipped 0.1%. Data on Tuesday showed

Chile’s consumer prices rose 0.3% in May, while rolling 12-month

inflation hit 3.6%, within the central bank’s target range of 2%

to 4%.

Brazil’s real continued to pull back after

hitting six-month highs last week.

Data on Tuesday showed Brazilian retail sales rose in April

at their fastest rate in more than 20 years, kicking off Latin

America’s largest economy’s second quarter on a strong footing.

Consumer stocks, Via Varejo, Lojas Americanas

and Magazine Luiza were among the top

gainers on Sao Paulo’s Bovespa index after the data.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1918 GMT:

Stock indexes Latest Daily %

change

MSCI Emerging Markets 1376.73 -0.28

MSCI LatAm 2670.63 -0.56

Brazil Bovespa 129484.05 -0.99

Mexico IPC 50944.56 -0.94

Chile IPSA 4158.47 0.66

Argentina MerVal 66328.40 -2.675

Colombia COLCAP 1253.48 0.65

Currencies Latest Daily %

change

Brazil real 5.0342 0.07

Mexico peso 19.7137 0.43

Chile peso 717.3 -0.20

Colombia peso 3592.35 0.36

Peru sol 3.9248 0.30

Argentina peso (interbank) 95.0100 -0.03

Argentina peso (parallel) 153 2.61

(Reporting by Susan Mathew and Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru;

Editing by Alistair Bell and Paul Simao)

