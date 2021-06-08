Mexican peso extends gains; Peru’s sol steadies after plunge

Article content

Mexico’s peso extended gains on Tuesday

as sweeping changes to market-friendly policies seemed less

likely following mid-term elections, while the Peruvian sol

stabilized after falling to fresh record lows.

The Mexican peso extended gains to a third straight

session as the make-up of the lower house of the Congress

following Sunday’s elections is seen as less conducive to

President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador’s agenda. Markets were

especially worried about constitutional changes impacting the

energy sector and independent entities.

“The main source of surprise in Sunday’s election was (the

ruling party) MORENA’s low vote count, relative to pre-election

polls … This, we think, should be interpreted as a hidden

rejection vote towards the ruling party by Mexican voters,”

Credit Suisse strategists wrote in a note.

The currency is up about 1% for the year thanks to a rally

since Friday.

Peru’s sol was flat after falling another 1% earlier

in the session to new lows following a presidential election on

Sunday. Socialist candidate Pedro Castillo held a slight lead

over right-wing rival Keiko Fujimori with 95% of the votes

counted. Fujimori alleged “irregularities” in the counting on