Mastercard Gives $1.3 Billion to Boost Africa’s Vaccine Drive

(Bloomberg) — The Mastercard Foundation will provide $1.3 billion to support the coronavirus vaccination program in Africa, the continent with the lowest inoculation rate.

Funding under the so-called Saving Lives and Livelihoods initiative will be deployed in partnership with the Africa Centres for Disease Control & Prevention to urgently procure enough shots for more than 50 million people. The foundation will also support the African Union’s push to manufacture locally as much as 40% of the vaccines needed on the continent.

More than 80% of the Mastercard Foundation funding will go toward purchasing vaccines from Johnson & Johnson, according to the organization’s president and chief executive officer, Reeta Roy. “Vaccines under this initiative will begin to be available in August,” she said in an emailed response to questions.

The Mastercard Foundation will acquire the J&J doses at a negotiated price after an agreement between the company and African authorities, Roy said. Under the arrangement, Africa has been given discounted access to at least 220 million vaccines.

Only 2.4% of Africa’s population is inoculated, compared with a global average of 13.8%, according to Africa CDC and Bloomberg Economics data. The program has slowed because of interruptions to supply from India, where most of the AstraZeneca Plc doses the region was scheduled to receive are manufactured, along with vaccine hesitancy and slow distribution of shots received.